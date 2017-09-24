Trump: Objection to protests has nothing to do with race

By Published:
NBC News Channel

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (AP) — President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality “has nothing to do with race.”

Instead, Trump says it has to do with “respect for our country and respect for our flag.”

The president made these comments during an impromptu news conference as he boarded Air Force One to return to the nation’s capital. Trump says “our soldiers, our first responders” should be treated with respect.

Trump said Friday at a rally in Alabama that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the anthem.

NFL players and owners around the league condemned his statement, and more than a hundred players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance.

But Trump reiterated Sunday NFL owners “should do something” about the protests.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s