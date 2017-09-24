Tampa church collecting and flying donations to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Sunday, a group of Tampa church members will be flying to Puerto Rico to bring supplies to those recovering after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Most of Puerto Rico remains flooded and power and communications are out, and expected to be out for months.
Volunteers with the Without Walls International Church in Tampa are collecting donations.
They are in need of the following items:
- Water
- MRE’s (Meals Ready to Eat)
- Battery lanterns
- Manual can openers
- First aid kits
- Plenty of batteries and flashlights
- Matches
- Candles
- Duct tape
- Battery-operated radios
- Insect repellent
- Soap and hygiene products
- Cell phone portable chargers
- Nonperishable foods
Anyone who would like to contribute can bring donations and supplies to 4414 North Grady Avenue in Tampa.
Items can be dropped off until 2 p.m. Sunday. The group will leave for Puerto Rico Sunday night.