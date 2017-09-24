Tampa church collecting and flying donations to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On Sunday, a group of Tampa church members will be flying to Puerto Rico to bring supplies to those recovering after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Most of Puerto Rico remains flooded and power and communications are out, and expected to be out for months.

Volunteers with the Without Walls International Church in Tampa are collecting donations.

They are in need of the following items:

Water

MRE’s (Meals Ready to Eat)

Battery lanterns

Manual can openers

First aid kits

Plenty of batteries and flashlights

Matches

Candles

Duct tape

Battery-operated radios

Insect repellent

Soap and hygiene products

Cell phone portable chargers

Nonperishable foods

Anyone who would like to contribute can bring donations and supplies to 4414 North Grady Avenue in Tampa.

Items can be dropped off until 2 p.m. Sunday. The group will leave for Puerto Rico Sunday night.