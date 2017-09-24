Sunday one-on-one: Democrat Andrew Gillum talks about running for governor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Like many other local and state politicians, Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum hit the road this week to tour parts of Florida, especially those hit hardest by Hurricane Irma.

On Sunday morning, Gillum sat down with News Channel 8 for a one-on-one interview to talk about his roots and his image.

We spoke to Gillum about Governor Rick Scott’s actions before, during and after the hurricane as well as climate change and the controversy surrounding Confederate statues.

