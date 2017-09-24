Remembering Snooty: South Florida Museum hosting public memorial for beloved manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A memorial for Snooty, the world’s oldest-known manatee, is being held Sunday in Bradenton after the original event was postponed by Hurricane Irma.

The South Florida Museum is opening its doors for free from noon to 5 p.m. for a celebration of Snooty’s life.

Snooty died at the museum just days after celebrating his 69th birthday. Museum officials say the cause of death was drowning. A later report stated that Snooty’s death was a result of a preventable accident.

Sunday’s remembrance of Snooty will include a visual tribute in the museum’s planetarium, memorial projects for Snooty and opportunities to learn more about the museum’s manatee rehabilitation program.

“The Snooty Memorial Open House will pay tribute to Snooty’s legacy, while we celebrate his remarkable life and all that he has brought to the Museum and the world throughout his record-breaking 69 years,” Museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio said in a statement.

You can learn more about the memorial event for Snooty on the official Facebook event page.