Private contractor killed in Siesta Key after touching live powerline

(WFLA) – A private contractor was electrocuted after touching a live powerline in Siesta Key, SNN reports.
The incident happened on the 600 block of Freeling Drive.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No further details are available at this time.
