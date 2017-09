ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a shooting late Saturday night in St. Petersburg.

Police received several reports for shots fired near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 48th Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers say a woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives say they do not believe the shooting was random.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the victim’s death.