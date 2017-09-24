Police investigate shooting in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Clearwater man Sunday morning.

Around 7:23 a.m., Clearwater police received a 911 call in reference to an armed person at a residence located at 14660 64th Street North.

Responding units came to the home and found 38-year-old Taoufik Borji suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Borji was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the shooting does not appear to be random. An investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Upton of the Robbery/Homicide Unit at (727) 582-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or http://www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org

