Mayor Kriseman invites NBA star to St. Pete after President Trump calls off White House visit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Rick Kriseman has invited NBA champion Stephen Curry to visit St. Petersburg after President Donald Trump withdrew the basketball player’s invitation to the White House.
The mayor posted on Twitter Saturday evening, saying, “You’re invited to visit us in St. Pete, @StephenCurry30. No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine.”
The mayor extended his invite just hours after President Trump tweeted that Curry was no longer invited to the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ NBA title.
Curry had previously stated he wasn’t interested in a White House visit and told reporters on Friday that he didn’t want to go.
The Warriors later released a statement saying the organization accepts that “President Trump has made it clear we are not invited” and said the team would spend its visit to the nation’s capital to “celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.”
After Mayor Kriseman invited Curry to visit St. Pete, local restaurant Taste of the Islands also tweeted an invite for the basketball player to “get some great Jamaican Curry Chicken.”