Mayor Kriseman invites NBA star to St. Pete after President Trump calls off White House visit

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Rick Kriseman has invited NBA champion Stephen Curry to visit St. Petersburg after President Donald Trump withdrew the basketball player’s invitation to the White House.

The mayor posted on Twitter Saturday evening, saying, “You’re invited to visit us in St. Pete, @StephenCurry30. No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine.”

You're invited to visit us in St. Pete, @StephenCurry30. No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine. pic.twitter.com/oqLvMLj9AD — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) September 23, 2017

The mayor extended his invite just hours after President Trump tweeted that Curry was no longer invited to the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ NBA title.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Curry had previously stated he wasn’t interested in a White House visit and told reporters on Friday that he didn’t want to go.

The Warriors later released a statement saying the organization accepts that “President Trump has made it clear we are not invited” and said the team would spend its visit to the nation’s capital to “celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

After Mayor Kriseman invited Curry to visit St. Pete, local restaurant Taste of the Islands also tweeted an invite for the basketball player to “get some great Jamaican Curry Chicken.”

Come to our house….get some great Jamaican Curry Chicken at Taste of the Islands Restaurant in beautiful St. Petersburg it taste like home — Taste of the Islands (@toti_food) September 24, 2017