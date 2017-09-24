Mayor Kriseman invites NBA star to St. Pete after President Trump calls off White House visit

By Published: Updated:
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry poses for photos during NBA basketball team media day Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Mayor Rick Kriseman has invited NBA champion Stephen Curry to visit St. Petersburg after President Donald Trump withdrew the basketball player’s invitation to the White House.

The mayor posted on Twitter Saturday evening, saying, “You’re invited to visit us in St. Pete, @StephenCurry30. No White House, but a beautiful Pink Hotel + plenty of sunshine.”

The mayor extended his invite just hours after President Trump tweeted that Curry was no longer invited to the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ NBA title.

Curry had previously stated he wasn’t interested in a White House visit and told reporters on Friday that he didn’t want to go.

The Warriors later released a statement saying the organization accepts that “President Trump has made it clear we are not invited” and said the team would spend its visit to the nation’s capital to “celebrate equality, diversity and inclusion.”

After Mayor Kriseman invited Curry to visit St. Pete, local restaurant Taste of the Islands also tweeted an invite for the basketball player to “get some great Jamaican Curry Chicken.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s