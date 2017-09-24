Irma a sewage spill nightmare for cities across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Irma churned up a sewage bath for Florida’s tiny towns and big cities that looks to have no precedent.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Irma cut power to much of Florida at once, triggering spills from Miami to Jacksonville and from St. Petersburg to St. Augustine.

Utilities were catching up last week on reports to the state. The final tally of spillage from battered sewers will be in the many millions of gallons, but the exact amount is likely never to be known.

Across Florida, there were two main types of spills. The largest spills were from crippled and overwhelmed sewage plants. Smaller and far more distributed spills were from lift stations with pumps that keep sewage moving through neighborhoods.

