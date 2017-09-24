Irma a sewage spill nightmare for cities across Florida

By Published:
The entrance to the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant is shown, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, on Virginia Key in Miami, Fla. About six million gallons of wastewater was released from the plant during a seven-hour power outage overnight Sunday that disabled its pumps. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Irma churned up a sewage bath for Florida’s tiny towns and big cities that looks to have no precedent.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Irma cut power to much of Florida at once, triggering spills from Miami to Jacksonville and from St. Petersburg to St. Augustine.

Utilities were catching up last week on reports to the state. The final tally of spillage from battered sewers will be in the many millions of gallons, but the exact amount is likely never to be known.

Across Florida, there were two main types of spills. The largest spills were from crippled and overwhelmed sewage plants. Smaller and far more distributed spills were from lift stations with pumps that keep sewage moving through neighborhoods.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s