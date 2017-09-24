Former Florida paramedic sentenced in ‘selfie war’ case

Published:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A former Florida paramedic who took “selfies” with incapacitated victims in ambulances has been sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation.

The News-Herald reports that 35-year-old Christopher Wimmer was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay court costs.

In addition, he was prohibited from working as a paramedic while serving his sentence. Wimmer and another Okaloosa County paramedic were investigated and charged last year after allegations surfaced that they were engaged in a “selfie war” and had compromising photos on their phones of patients under their care while they were in ambulances.

The investigation uncovered 41 patients who were photographed or recorded without their consent. Okaloosa County is on Florida’s panhandle.

