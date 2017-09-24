Endangered woman missing from rehabilitation center in Sarasota

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies have issued a report for a missing and endangered woman who left a rehabilitation center Saturday morning.

Deputies say 69-year-old Nancy Rauch left her residence at Beneva Lakes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on South Beneva Road around 9 a.m. without checking out.

Investigators say Rauch boarded a SCAT bus and was dropped off at the downtown Sarasota station. She was last seen near Selby Library.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rauch has medical issues and has not taken her medication. They say she will not suffer medical injuries without the medication but could become very unstable and not be able to function normally.

Deputies could not find her in the area she was last seen and have not been able to find her in any of the locations she has previously been known to frequent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 316-1201.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s