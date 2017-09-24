Empty cooler prompts Wawa evacuation in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Wawa in Pinellas Park was evacuated early Sunday morning after police responded to a suspicious package call.

Officers were called to the Wawa on 34th Street just after 5 a.m. and found what looked to be a small closed cooler sitting next to vapor lines that run to and from gas tanks underground.

Employees at the Wawa were evacuated and roads surrounding the business were blocked off temporarily as a precaution.

The Tampa Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and eventually cleared the package when they found out it was an empty cooler.

Police do not believe the cooler was left at the Wawa with any intent of committing a crime.

