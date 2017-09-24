Disaster recovery center opens in Sarasota Co. to help Irma survivors

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A disaster recovery center will open Monday in Sarasota County to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

The DRC is located at the Venice Community Center at 326 Nokomis Ave. South in Venice.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.

Recovery specialists FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are there to provide information to anyone applying for assistance or updating their status.

SBA representatives can answer business owners’ questions about disaster loan programs and help both business owners and residents fill out applications.

Eligible residents can register for assistance by:

  • Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Calling 800-621-3362
  • Downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app

