Disaster recovery center opens in Sarasota Co. to help Irma survivors

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A disaster recovery center will open Monday in Sarasota County to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.
The DRC is located at the Venice Community Center at 326 Nokomis Ave. South in Venice.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week until further notice.
Recovery specialists FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are there to provide information to anyone applying for assistance or updating their status.
SBA representatives can answer business owners’ questions about disaster loan programs and help both business owners and residents fill out applications.
Eligible residents can register for assistance by:
- Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
- Calling 800-621-3362
- Downloading the FEMA app, available for Apple and Android mobile devices. To download visit: fema.gov/mobile-app
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, co-chairman releases statement
- Cops: Pasco man pours scalding hot water on 2-year-old girl
- Private contractor killed in Siesta Key after touching live powerline
- Principal killed, daughter, 4, critically injured in Clearwater jet ski crash
- Officials: 1 dead, 7 victims hurt in church shooting
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims