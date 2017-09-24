Businessman Akash Patel discusses run for Hillsborough County Commission

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Akash Patel is adamant he’s not your typical politician. He is a Tampa Businessman; the son of immigrants. And now, he’s jumping in the race for Hillsborough County Commission.

On Sunday morning, Patel, who is the founder of Elevate, Inc, sat down with News Channel 8 to talk hot-button issues like transportation, the potential for a new Rays stadium and why the Board of Commissioners needs new blood.

You can see our full interview with Patel by watching the video above.

