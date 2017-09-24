Bucs hit the road to take on Vikings in Minnesota

By Published:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston looks for a receiver against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road Sunday for their second game of the season.

The Bucs kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

Dan Lucas and Annie Sabo will both have the latest on News Channel 8.

You can check back here for live updates throughout the game.

Last week, the Bucs demolished the Chicago Bears with a 29-7 win at Raymond James Stadium.

At least one Bucs player, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, has said he will be making a statement this Sunday in the wake of President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

During a rally on Friday night, the president said players who kneel are disrespecting the flag and should be fired.

Several Buccaneers players have since spoken out against the comments.

The Buccaneers organization has not made a statement.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s