Bucs hit the road to take on Vikings in Minnesota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road Sunday for their second game of the season.

The Bucs kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m.

Dan Lucas and Annie Sabo will both have the latest on News Channel 8.

You can check back here for live updates throughout the game.

Last week, the Bucs demolished the Chicago Bears with a 29-7 win at Raymond James Stadium.

At least one Bucs player, wide receiver DeSean Jackson, has said he will be making a statement this Sunday in the wake of President Donald Trump’s comments about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

During a rally on Friday night, the president said players who kneel are disrespecting the flag and should be fired.

Several Buccaneers players have since spoken out against the comments.

The Buccaneers organization has not made a statement.