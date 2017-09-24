AT&T creates website to help locate family, friends in Puerto Rico

(WFLA) – AT&T has set up a website to help family members get in touch with their loved ones in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left millions on the island without power.

Anyone stateside (regardless of carrier) can go to ATT.com/mariaupdate and register the cell phone number of a family member or friend who is an AT&T wireless customer in Puerto Rico.

The next time their friend or family member connects to the cellular network, they will get a notification on their phone, telling them their family or friends in the U.S. have been trying to contact them.

Anyone who registers will get an e-mail when additional service in Puerto Rico has been restored.

“We are committed to the restoration and recovery efforts for the people of Puerto Rico. With this website, we are helping them reach family and friends in the U.S. as services restore,” AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan said. “Critical help has been arriving this weekend and more is on the way.”

From September 20 through September 29,  the company is issuing credits and waiving additional fees to give unlimited data, talk and texts to AT&T wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to AT&T prepaid customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

