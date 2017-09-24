Abandoned boat tied to jailed man in Key West

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — An abandoned “ghost boat” that washed ashore near Melbourne Beach was last registered in the name of a man who is jailed in Key West for attempted murder, kidnapping, and a variety of other charges.

Florida Today reports the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that 47-year-old Jeffrey Ray Sundwall is being held at the Monroe County Detention Facility.

The abandoned 45-foot sailboat was reported Tuesday morning on the sand at an area beach. A magnet for visitors, the vessel may not be removed weeks because of its size. A photo also shows a female mannequin torso visible aboard the abandoned boat.

In an attempt to identify the owner of the sailboat, the paper emailed U.S. Coast Guard vessel registration information and Sundwall’s arrest information to FWC officials.