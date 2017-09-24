2 children in critical condition after hydroplaning accident in Pinellas Co.

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Pinellas County Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of CR-1 (Starkey Road) and 102nd Avenue North at 3:52 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevy Equinox with worn down tires was traveling northbound on Starkey Road and hydroplaned through standing water on the roadway.

The driver, Karen Thaxton, 32, lost control of the vehicle and drove through the center median into southbound traffic, hitting a Toyota Rav 4 head-on.

A 7-year-old passenger inside the Equinox was ejected from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. Another 6-year-old inside the car was also critically injured. Both children were transported to All Children’s Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Thaxton sustained minor injuries. Micah Callahan, 26, the driver of the Rav 4 was not injured in the accident.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s