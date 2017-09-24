2 children in critical condition after hydroplaning accident in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Pinellas County Sunday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of CR-1 (Starkey Road) and 102nd Avenue North at 3:52 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevy Equinox with worn down tires was traveling northbound on Starkey Road and hydroplaned through standing water on the roadway.

The driver, Karen Thaxton, 32, lost control of the vehicle and drove through the center median into southbound traffic, hitting a Toyota Rav 4 head-on.

A 7-year-old passenger inside the Equinox was ejected from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries. Another 6-year-old inside the car was also critically injured. Both children were transported to All Children’s Hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Thaxton sustained minor injuries. Micah Callahan, 26, the driver of the Rav 4 was not injured in the accident.

No further details are available at this time.

