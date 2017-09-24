2 Bucs players kneel during national anthem, co-chairman releases statement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers players took a knee as the national anthem was played ahead of kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Wide receiver Mike Evans and wide receiver DeSean Jackson were both seen kneeling as the “Star-Spangled Banner” played. Evans had his hand over his heart during the anthem.

The other players stood with their arms linked together.

Shortly after kickoff, the organization’s co-chairman Joel Glazer released this statement via Twitter:

As we have stated previously, the Buccaneers recognize every individual’s constitutional right to freedom of speech, which is crucial to the American way of life that we cherish. We are equally committed to the principles of inclusivity and respect for differing points of view that should be afforded to all Americans.”

