Woman reported missing out of Gibsonton

By Published:

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 48-year-old Gibsonton woman who was last seen Thursday evening.

Deputies say Darling Vickers got into an altercation with her husband on Thursday and left her home on Lillycrest Place in Gibsonton. She was last seen at 5:30 p.m. inside her parked car at the Dollar Store on US Highway 41.

Vickers’ family is concerned because she hasn’t returned home since and has not answered her phone.

Vickers has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts, black sandals and a black and gray sweatshirt. She drives a light blue four-door Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag GNNE21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s