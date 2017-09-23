Woman reported missing out of Gibsonton

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 48-year-old Gibsonton woman who was last seen Thursday evening.

Deputies say Darling Vickers got into an altercation with her husband on Thursday and left her home on Lillycrest Place in Gibsonton. She was last seen at 5:30 p.m. inside her parked car at the Dollar Store on US Highway 41.

Vickers’ family is concerned because she hasn’t returned home since and has not answered her phone.

Vickers has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts, black sandals and a black and gray sweatshirt. She drives a light blue four-door Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag GNNE21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200.