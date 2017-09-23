Tampa church collects relief supplies for Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A church in Tampa is collecting supplies on Sunday to take over to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Those interested in making a donation should bring supplies to The Without Walls International Church, which is located at 4414 N. Grady Ave. in Tampa.  Doors will be open from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Members of the church will be flying to San Juan Sunday evening to help with hurricane relief.

They will be accepting the following supplies:

  • Water
  • MRE’s
  • Battery lanterns
  • Manual can openers
  • First aid kits
  • Plenty of batteries and flashlights
  • Matches
  • Candles
  • Duct tape
  • Battery operated radios
  • Insect repellent
  • Soap and hygiene products
  • Cell phone portable chargers• Non perishable foods

