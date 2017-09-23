Tampa church collects relief supplies for Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A church in Tampa is collecting supplies on Sunday to take over to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Those interested in making a donation should bring supplies to The Without Walls International Church, which is located at 4414 N. Grady Ave. in Tampa. Doors will be open from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Members of the church will be flying to San Juan Sunday evening to help with hurricane relief.

They will be accepting the following supplies:

Water

MRE’s

Battery lanterns

Manual can openers

First aid kits

Plenty of batteries and flashlights

Matches

Candles

Duct tape

Battery operated radios

Insect repellent

Soap and hygiene products

Cell phone portable chargers• Non perishable foods

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-