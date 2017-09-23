Tampa church collects relief supplies for Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A church in Tampa is collecting supplies on Sunday to take over to Puerto Rico to help those impacted by Hurricane Maria.
Those interested in making a donation should bring supplies to The Without Walls International Church, which is located at 4414 N. Grady Ave. in Tampa. Doors will be open from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday.
Members of the church will be flying to San Juan Sunday evening to help with hurricane relief.
They will be accepting the following supplies:
- Water
- MRE’s
- Battery lanterns
- Manual can openers
- First aid kits
- Plenty of batteries and flashlights
- Matches
- Candles
- Duct tape
- Battery operated radios
- Insect repellent
- Soap and hygiene products
- Cell phone portable chargers• Non perishable foods
