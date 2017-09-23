Tampa Bay community comes together to help Hurricane Irma victims

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend, hundreds of community members helped their neighbors who are still recovering after Hurricane Irma.

In Tampa, 50 volunteers who work with Allstate went to Metropolitan Ministries to help the homeless families living there.

Volunteers cooked and cleaned the campus, and made sure the play area was ready for the 300 children who stay at Metropolitan Ministries.

Tampa Bay community members can drop off donations at Metropolitan Ministries or the following Allstate agency locations:

William Grodman : 10840 Sheldon Rd Tampa, FL 33626

: 10840 Sheldon Rd Tampa, FL 33626 John M. Fox : 4941 E Busch Blvd #150 Tampa, FL 33617

: 4941 E Busch Blvd #150 Tampa, FL 33617 Helen Wade : 3651 42nd Ave S C-104 St. Petersburg, FL 33711

: 3651 42nd Ave S C-104 St. Petersburg, FL 33711 Steve Ward : 2439 Country Place Blvd Ste 103 Trinity, FL 34655

: 2439 Country Place Blvd Ste 103 Trinity, FL 34655 Craig Arndt : 18932 N Dale Marbry Hwy Suite 102 Lutz, FL 33548

: 18932 N Dale Marbry Hwy Suite 102 Lutz, FL 33548 Sebastian de Almenara : 8543 Gunn Hwy Odessa, FL 33556

: 8543 Gunn Hwy Odessa, FL 33556 Frank Perez : 800 E Bay Dr #0 Largo, FL 33770

: 800 E Bay Dr #0 Largo, FL 33770 James L White : 5545 Park Street N St. Petersburg, FL 33709

: 5545 Park Street N St. Petersburg, FL 33709 Joyce Gunter : 28967 State Rd 54 Chapel, FL 33543

: 28967 State Rd 54 Chapel, FL 33543 Richard Cave : 7755 W Waters Ave Tampa, FL 33615

: 7755 W Waters Ave Tampa, FL 33615 Michael Lia : 11001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618

: 11001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa, FL 33618 Marino Cecchi : 17020 Palm Point Drive Tampa, FL 33647

: 17020 Palm Point Drive Tampa, FL 33647 Bruce Cumming : 6405 Sheldon Rd Tampa, FL 33615

: 6405 Sheldon Rd Tampa, FL 33615 Michael Arndt: 18932 N Dale Mabry Hwy Suite 102 Lutz, FL 33548

In Pasco County, the government is organizing a collection drive that runs until Sunday. Volunteers are asking for household items, clothing and water.

Donated items can be dropped off until 6 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at this location:

Suncoast Crossing Plaza: Pasco County Staging Area, 16400 State Road 54 Odessa, FL 33556

And in Madiera Beach, a benefit concert event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations will go to help Hurricane Irma victims.

There will be another concert September 30. Mad Beach Marina Park Presents is hosting both concerts.

The concert features Fred George, Cornfused, Bad Boy Elroy, Rusty Wright Band, Stormbringer and the Greg Billings Band.

Hurricane donations made this weekend entitle donors to half-price tickets for the September 30 show.

Donations for Florida victims in need will be distributed through Volunteers of America of Florida.

Organizers are asking for water, all non-perishable food items, pet food, baby food, diapers, personal hygiene items, toiletries, bedding, clothing, gift cards, cleaning supplies, chain saws and generators.

You can find more information on the Mad Concerts website.