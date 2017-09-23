Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are speaking out on social media about President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the National Football League and its players.

President Trump said during a rally Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem, stating that those players are disrespecting the flag and deserve to lose their jobs.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of those NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now. Out! He’s fired!'” President Trump said.

Over the past year, several athletes have chosen not to stand when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played at the beginning of sporting events.

Among those players is Bucs’ wide receiver, Mike Evans.

Evans sat on the sidelines as the national anthem played at Raymond James Stadium last year during a Veterans Day weekend game.

After the game, Evans said he sat due to his disappointment with the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Evans has not yet responded to the president’s comments from Friday night but several athletes, including some other Bucs players, have taken to social media to voice their opposition.

Chris Baker also responded to the president’s comments by quoting him directly in a second tweet that read, “So the BLACK NFL PLAYERS are SON OF A B***H now WOW”

Str8 Joke ! We will overcome ! Jay z right on point ✊🏾 https://t.co/i0XS52VTLX — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson11) September 23, 2017

Kwon Alexander did not directly comment on the president’s statements but did post this to Twitter Saturday:

Woooooow the world we living in!! — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) September 23, 2017

A handful of other Bucs players, including Donovan Smith and Josh Robinson, have not personally made statements but have retweeted comments made by other athletes.

The NFL and the players’ union have both denounced the president’s comments.

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Saturday that said, “Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players.”