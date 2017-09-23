Suspected Starbucks robber wants to sue Good Samaritan who stopped him

FRESNO, Calif. (WFLA) — A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at Starbucks may soon find himself in legal trouble.

Cregg Jerri, 58, was hailed a hero for fighting off the suspect, 30-year-old Ryan Flores. Both men got hurt and now the Flores family said their son may sue Jerri for excessive force, according to KSEE.

Police said Flores walked into the Starbucks with a knife and toy gun and started demanding money. When Jerri saw what was happening, he came at Flores with a metal chair and hit him in the back. Then the two started fighting. Police said Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but he managed to grab the knife and stab Flores several times before the suspect fled the scene.

Police later found Flores near a canal. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

“He has 17 total stab wounds, lacerations, and defensive wounds,” said his mother, Pamela Chimienti.

Chimienti told KSEE his family does not condone what Flores allegedly did, but she doesn’t believe her son should have been attacked so brutally, and believes Jerri used excessive force.

“The guy, in my opinion, went from a Good Samaritan to a vigilante. Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you,” she argues.

