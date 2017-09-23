Plane collides with helicopter at Clearwater Airpark

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -At least two people were injured when a helicopter collided with a plane that was making an emergency landing at Clearwater Airpark, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.
It’s unclear if they crashed in mid-air, but we do know that the plane is upside down and leaking fuel. Officials said two people were left with minor injuries. The Clearwater Fire Department is on the scene cleaning up the fuel.
No further details are available at this time.
No further details are available at this time.
