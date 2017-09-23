Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

By Published: Updated:

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has launched a search for a missing and endangered woman after finding her car empty on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Friday night.

Deputies say a gray Hyundai Santa Fe was found unlocked with the keys inside at the top of the Skyway Bridge around 10 p.m.

The registered owner has been identified as 73-year-old Velma Dobbs and her identification was found inside the car.

Deputies say Dobbs has not been located.

Dobbs was last seen leaving her home on Trinidad Way in Palmetto around 5 p.m. Friday, according to investigators. She has not been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff’s office says she is considered missing and endangered due to the circumstances and a recent attempt to harm herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 247-8200.

