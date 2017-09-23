Note to Florida: Insurance fights over Sandy rage on

By Published:
Habitat for Humanity employees Reynaldo and Anna Acosta hurry to complete the deck of a heavily damaged one-story bungalow owned by a 91-year-old resident in Breezy Point, before the third anniversary of Superstorm Sandy in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. The couple has worked exclusively on rebuilding homes damaged by the storm for nearly the entire three years, initially as volunteers and now as Habitat employees. "No matter how much work we do," says Anna Acosta, "there's always more to do." According to Breezy Point Cooperative general manager Arthur Lighthall, 220 Breezy Point homes were completely destroyed by flooding during Sandy. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – More than 1,000 families whose homes were swamped by Superstorm Sandy are still fighting with the U.S. government over their flood insurance payouts, nearly five years after the storm struck the East Coast.

The FEMA-run National Flood Insurance Program paid out billions of dollars to policyholders in New York, New Jersey and elsewhere following the 2012 storm.

But the disaster also gave rise to complaints from people who said they were shortchanged by insurance adjusters.

Under pressure from Congress, FEMA reopened the Sandy claims process and has paid out an additional $227 million since 2015, but some property owners continue to fight for more.

Lawyers involved in those battles say many victims of this year’s storms in Texas, Florida and elsewhere should brace themselves for a similar fight.

