Note to Florida: Insurance fights over Sandy rage on

NEW YORK (AP) – More than 1,000 families whose homes were swamped by Superstorm Sandy are still fighting with the U.S. government over their flood insurance payouts, nearly five years after the storm struck the East Coast.
The FEMA-run National Flood Insurance Program paid out billions of dollars to policyholders in New York, New Jersey and elsewhere following the 2012 storm.
But the disaster also gave rise to complaints from people who said they were shortchanged by insurance adjusters.
Under pressure from Congress, FEMA reopened the Sandy claims process and has paid out an additional $227 million since 2015, but some property owners continue to fight for more.
Lawyers involved in those battles say many victims of this year’s storms in Texas, Florida and elsewhere should brace themselves for a similar fight.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- WATCH: Trump says protesting players in NFL should be fired
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- VIDEO: Pasco mom, daughter accused of beating driver unconscious in road-rage encounter
- Toddler shoots 2-year-old sister in head with BB gun in Martin Co.
- VIDEO: Erratic driver caught on camera trying to run woman over
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims