Motorcyclist dies in Brooksville after hitting utility pole

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was killed when they crashed into a utility pole in Brooksville Saturday night.
The incident happened at Broad Street and Whitman Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
No additional details are available at this time.
Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Brooksville identified
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Plane collides with helicopter at Clearwater Airpark
- WATCH: Trump says protesting players in NFL should be fired
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- VIDEO: Pasco mom, daughter accused of beating driver unconscious in road-rage encounter
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims