Motorcyclist dies in Brooksville after hitting utility pole

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was killed when they crashed into a utility pole in Brooksville Saturday night.

The incident happened at Broad Street and Whitman Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

No additional details are available at this time.

