Man in critical condition after hitting utility pole on SR 54 in Pasco Co.

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on SR-54 in Pasco County on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SR 54 and Meadowbrook Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old Tampa man was driving west on SR 54 when he lost control of his vehicle.

His 2002 Ford F150 left the roadway, came onto the north shoulder and crashed into a utility pole, causing it to overturn and catch on fire.

The driver sustained injuries and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.  His name was not disclosed, pending notification of kin.

His passenger, 46-year-old Kim Dale Jones was not injured.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s