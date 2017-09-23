Man in critical condition after hitting utility pole on SR 54 in Pasco Co.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on SR-54 in Pasco County on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of SR 54 and Meadowbrook Drive.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old Tampa man was driving west on SR 54 when he lost control of his vehicle.

His 2002 Ford F150 left the roadway, came onto the north shoulder and crashed into a utility pole, causing it to overturn and catch on fire.

The driver sustained injuries and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition. His name was not disclosed, pending notification of kin.

His passenger, 46-year-old Kim Dale Jones was not injured.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-