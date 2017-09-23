Man, 4-year-old girl seriously injured in Clearwater boating accident

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were seriously injured in a boating accident in Clearwater Saturday.

The incident happened near 941 Bay Esplanade around 4:45 p.m.

The Clearwater Fire Department said their personal watercraft collided with a boat.  The man in was left in critical condition and was taken to Morton Plant. The girl was airlifted to Bayfront Health Hospital in serious condition.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.  

