Hunters in Arkansas wrangle 525 pound gator

DUMAS, Ark. (WFLA/NBC) – It’s alligator hunting season in Arkansas and two men got the big one and kept it.

Armed with a GoPro camera and harpoons, the men headed to a swamp on their property.

They said they see big gators all the time, but this was over the top.

“I could just tell her was real heavy,” said John Manues. “Strong. He was very powerful. As far as falling in, no sir, I’m not scared of the water.”

The pair were able to wrestle the gator into the boat.

The animal weighed in at 525 pounds and is almost 12 feet long.

