Hunters in Arkansas wrangle 525 pound gator

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

DUMAS, Ark. (WFLA/NBC) – It’s alligator hunting season in Arkansas and two men got the big one and kept it.

Armed with a GoPro camera and harpoons, the men headed to a swamp on their property.

They said they see big gators all the time, but this was over the top.

“I could just tell her was real heavy,” said John Manues. “Strong. He was very powerful. As far as falling in, no sir, I’m not scared of the water.”

The pair were able to wrestle the gator into the boat.

The animal weighed in at 525 pounds and is almost 12 feet long.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s