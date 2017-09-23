Headlines: Missing woman’s car found on Skyway; Trump comments on NFL protests; ‘Free Museum Day’

TODAY’S WEATHER
We’re in for a warm first weekend of fall with some storms. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- New earthquake, magnitude 6.1, shakes jittery Mexico
- VIDEO: Erratic driver caught on camera trying to run woman over
- WATCH: Trump says protesting players in NFL should be fired
- Woman reported missing out of Gibsonton
- Officials warning owners of flooded wells in Hernando, Pasco not to drink water
- NFL commissioner, players’ union angrily denounce Trump
- Trump tells NBA star Curry that White House visit is off
- NASA’s asteroid chaser swings by Earth on way to space rock
DON’T MISS IT