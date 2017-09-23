Girls For Girls Summit builds young students’ self-esteem

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 100 students showed up for Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School’s 2nd annual Girls For Girls Summit, a fun-filled day of dancing, making friends and learning about issues relevant to girls 9-12 years-old.

The free leadership summit, which is organized by six varsity lacrosse players from the school, teaches young girls about self-esteem, making the right choices and saying no to peer pressure.

“(We’re) helping the girls become more confident and we’re trying to like empower them to have more confidence in themselves,” said one organizer, Renee Eisenman. Eisenman hopes she can help girls not fall into the pitfalls of stereotypes. “You have to look like this, you have to act like this, but they have to realize that they just need to be themselves,” said Eisenman.

Bebe McCurry is one of 100 girls attending the summit. She tells News Channel 8 when it comes to self-esteem, her generation has it the worst—thanks to the Internet.

“Kids can get bullied online too. I feel like it’s a problem because like kids can be mean to others,” Bebe said.

Eisenman remembers being Bebe’s age and not having the confidence she has now and hopes to pass along.

“I feel like it’s really important for them to learn from us being older than them with our experience,” Renee said.

Aside from the summit’s organizers, the young girls had the chance to listen to a motivational speaker, a social worker, a comedian, an author and even a Zumba instructor.

