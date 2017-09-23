Fire breaks out at Tampa home, kills cat while couple away on vacation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cat died in an early evening house fire in Tampa, News Channel 8 has learned.

The fire broke out at 4717 West Bayview Avenue around 5 pm Saturday. It’s unclear if anyone aside from the cat was inside the home when it started. Neighbors tell News Channel 8 the homeowners were away on a cruise.

Firefighters tried to revive a cat inside the home, but were unsuccessful.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a fire and the extent of the damage.

