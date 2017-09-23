Crash shuts down southbound lanes of U.S. 19

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to an accident on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.
It happened near the intersection of U.S. 19 North and Nebraska Ave
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people may have been injured.
The southbound lanes are blocked at this time.
This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more traffic updates.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Brooksville identified
- Search underway for endangered woman after empty car found on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Plane collides with helicopter at Clearwater Airpark
- WATCH: Trump says protesting players in NFL should be fired
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers react to President Trump’s comments on NFL players
- VIDEO: Pasco mom, daughter accused of beating driver unconscious in road-rage encounter
- A guide to FEMA aid for Hurricane Irma victims