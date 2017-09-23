Crash shuts down southbound lanes of U.S. 19

By Published:

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are responding to an accident on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.

It happened near the intersection of U.S. 19 North and Nebraska Ave

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people may have been injured.

The southbound lanes are blocked at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay on WFLA.com for more traffic updates.

