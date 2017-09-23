Bank robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Brooksville identified

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The bank robbery suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Brooksville has been identified as 44-year-old Scott Michael Chamberlain.

Multiple deputies opened fire on Chamberlain after a pursuit through Brooksville late Friday morning. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said he may have been holding someone hostage at that time. Fortunately, the possible hostage, later identified as Shamere Baugh, was unharmed.

Hernando deputies first responded to a report of a robbery at Capital City Bank located at SR 50 and Sunshine Grove Road.

They later found Chamberlain in his vehicle, which matched witness’ descriptions of the bank robber’s getaway truck, behind Bayfront Health Hospital. When they tried to stop Chamberlain, he tried to escape, ramming multiple patrol cars in the process.

Chamberlain turned onto U.S. 98 and merged into Broad St., heading south.

The vehicle was finally disabled near Bud McKethan Park at S. Broad Street and John Gary Grubbs Boulevard after deputies deployed stop sticks at a few locations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect got out of the vehicle, “engaged deputies,” and was shot by law enforcement. We know several deputies opened fire, but it’s unclear who shot him.

The suspect was transported to a hospital died where he died from his injuries.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

“By the grace of God we didn’t have any innocent civilians hurt,” Sheriff Al Neinhuis said.

The deputies involved were identified as:

Detective Willard Stephens, 43 (Deployed Less Lethal Bean Bag Round – Ineffective). He has been employed by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office since 2004.

Lieutenant Phil Lakino Lieutenant Lakin, 51. He has been with the agency since 2002.

Sergeant Scott Lamiao, 41. He has been with the agency sincee 1998.

Detective Richard Purchaseo, 36. He has been with the agency since 2004.

Detective Kim Burger, 45. She has been with the agency since 2000.

Deputy Roy McLaughlin, 40. He has been with the agency since 2014.

Deputy Richard Killingsworth, 27. He has been with the agency since 2013.

Multiple agencies, including the FDLE and HCSO are investigating the incident, as per standard protocol, to make sure agency policy and law enforcement best practices were followed.

No further details are available at this time.

