After 2 years, 1,200 miles, dog finally home in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – After being missing for almost two years, traveling more than 1,200 miles and at least 22 hours in the car, Relay the dog is finally home.
The Palm Beach Post reports the Jack Russell terrier/German Sheppard mix was greeted by her 18-year-old owner, Richard Moneck, on Friday night as the lovable pup was hand-delivered back to her West Palm Beach home.
A woman who said she found the dog brought it to a Long Island and New York City rescue group, which traced its microchip and tracked down its astonished family in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Relay received the royal treatment upon her arrival. A welcome home banner was hanging outside, balloons were flying over the mailbox and a gift basket filled with toys and treats was waiting.
