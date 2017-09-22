Woman vanishes after release from Tampa hospital

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.
Detectives say on August 8, Melissa Bennett, 47, was discharged from Florida Hospital located at 7171 Dale Mabry Highway North in Tampa.
Melissa’s family and friends have not heard from her since she was discharged from the hospital.
A friend contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on September 21, stating she has not heard from her in approximately six weeks.
According to Melissa Bennett’s mother, she suffers from seizures.
Melissa Bennet is, 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information about Melissa Bennett is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
