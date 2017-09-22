WATCH TONIGHT: ‘Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade’ live from Walt Disney World

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The highs may be in the low 90s and it doesn’t really feel like Fall, but Walt Disney World has a special Halloween treat that your kiddos might like despite our un-Fall-like weather.

“Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade” will livestream tonight from Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The parade is a highlight of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a seasonal event at the Walt Disney World Resort. The party is an after-hours ticketed event that takes place at Magic Kingdom Park from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Just as the sun sets, the park is transformed into a Halloween wonderland with spooky music and lighting effects, can’t-miss entertainment experiences, trick-or-treating and much more.

The parade, offered only during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties, is a procession of favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, floats inspired by the Disney villains – and even characters from The Haunted Mansion – plus a candy inspired cavalcade finale.

You can watch the livestream of “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade” on the WFLA Facebook page at 9:30 p.m. ET. on Friday, September 22.

