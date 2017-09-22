VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of mom, 2 children from capsized boat near Puerto Rico

Published:

VIEQUES, Puerto Rico (WFLA) – A dramatic rescue was made in the waters near Vieques, Puerto Rico on Thursday.

A family was left stranded on top of their capsized vessel following Hurricane Maria.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and British Royal Navy recovered them from the vessel named Ferrel.

Coast guard watch-standers received a distress call on Wednesday from a woman and two children. Crews found them the next day. However, a man died. The Coast Guard says the dead man’s body was not retrieved.

The Ferrel was drifting in 20-feet high sea water with 100-knot winds.

