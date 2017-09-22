Trailer stolen from Tampa driveway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was caught on camera stealing a trailer from a driveway in Tampa.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 10:06 p.m. at 5907 Johns Road.

Surveillance video shows a black Chevrolet Suburban back into the driveway. The driver gets out of the car and walks to a single axle white trailer parked in the driveway. He hitches the trailer to the Suburban and takes off with the trailer in tow.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male. He was wearing light color shorts and a gray t-shirt. He has a tattoo on the inner side of his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipster can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

