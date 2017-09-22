Suspects on the run after failed smash n’ grab in Hillsborough

The Sunoco station in the 8400 block of Gunn Highway in the Citrus Park area.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla  (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investing a smash and grab at a Sunoco station in the 8400 block of Gunn Highway in the Citrus Park area.

Deputies are searching for at least two suspects after they stole a van from the Land of Learning Academy at around 1:30 Friday morning and backed it up into the front of the station about an hour later.

The school is about five miles away from the gas station.

Investigators say the thieves didn’t get away with anything but there is an ATM right behind where the van wound up and investigators are dusting it for prints.  They can’t say for sure right now whether the crooks were targeting that ATM.

The gas station was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

