BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Brooksville, News Channel 8 has learned.

The incident happened near the intersection of Broad Street and John Gary Grubbs Blvd.

Sources tell us a bank robbery suspect was shot and transported to the hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown.

No further details are available at this time.

