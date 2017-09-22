Southbound I-75 closed at SR-52 due to tractor-trailer fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of Interstate-75 are closed at State Route 52 because of a tractor-trailer that crashed and caught fire.

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting I-75 is closed ½ mile before Exit 285 to SR-52, however traffic can use the exit. Traffic can also exit to Blanton Road and Cortez Road.

The accident was reported at 4:30 a.m.Friday. The initial report indicates there are injuries involved, however no information about the drivers, or the cause of the crash, has been released yet.

