Search underway for missing Tampa man with Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, elderly man with Alzheimer’s.

John Goodman, 77, was supposed to be at an Adult Living Facility in the 2900 block of N. Boulevard, but when his sister came him up, she was told he never arrived.

Every day, a taxi is supposed to pick Goodman up at his home the 1000 block of W. Lemon Street to take him to the ALF. At the end of the day, he’s picked up by a family member and taken home.

The cab driver who dropped Goodman off on Thursday told detectives Goodman said he was meeting a friend for dinner.  He drove off without seeing him enter the facility.

Goodman has not been in contact with family members since his disappearance.

Police said Goodman is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, type-2 diabetes, hypertension, and depression and needs his medication. Police and his family members are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Tampa Police Department immediately at 813.231.6130.

