Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: August 28 to September 16

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay eatery from Aug. 28, 2017 to Sept. 16, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Floridino’s Italian Kitchen at 804 E Memorial in Lakeland
August 31, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 7 violations
- The floors behind the equipment was soiled with an accumulation of debris.
- The in-use ice scoop was stored on a soiled surface between uses.
- Knives were stored in the cracks between pieces of equipment.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: Approximately 18-20 rodent droppings were found on the wet floor under the soft drink dispensing unit, 6-moist droppings were on the top of a soft drink bag in a box at the server station, 5- moist droppings were found on the shelf next to the soft drink dispensing unit at the server station, 6- moist droppings were on the counter next to the microwave at the wait station, approximately 40-50 moist rodent droppings were found behind the chest freezers in the kitchen, 6 moist droppings were found behind the salad station flip top unit, 7- moist droppings were found behind the pizza flip top unit, 12 droppings were on the wet floor under the dish machine, 3-dry droppings were found on the interior window sill in the dining area, 3-dry droppings were found in the bar area, 2-fresh droppings were under the unused soda station in bar area, 10-dry droppings were found under the 3-compartment sink, approximately 15-18 moist droppings were seen next to the can rack in the kitchen, approximately 10-12 dry rodent droppings were found behind pizza oven on the floor and 3-droppings were found behind the ice machine on the wet floor.
September 1, 2017: Restaurant reopened with no violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from August 28, to September 16, 2017.
Asian Fusion Buffet at 117 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach, 26 violations
- Raw beef was not properly separated from ready-to-eat green beans and pre-cooked egg rolls.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- Clam/mussel/oyster tags were not maintained in a chronological order according to the last date that they were served in the establishment.
MUGS@ICOT at 13563 Icot Blvd. in Clearwater, 27 violations
- Raw bacon was stored over ready-to-eat cooked ribs and raw shell eggs were stored over milk in the walk in cooler.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was marked with a date that exceeds 7 days after opening and preparation. This included: Corn beef, baked beans and salsa.
- Potentially hazardous food was prepared from or mixed with ingredients at an ambient temperature and not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. This included: Raw breaded chicken 49°F.
Hong Kong at 1743 Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, 26 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: pork 45°F, shrimp 44°F, cooked chicken 46°F and egg rolls 46°F.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces in the walk-in cooler.
- Raw chicken, cooked pork and egg rolls were not covered in the walk-in cooler.
NY Pizza Grill at 4337 West Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, 28 violations
- 10 to15 live flies were found in the dry storage room, 1 was found in the prep kitchen and 1 was found in the dining room.
- A case of raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauce and garlic butter in the reach in cooler.
- Caned pineapples were stored on the floor in the dry storage area and cans of tomatoes on the floor under the prep table.
Alex Place at 7846 Grand Blvd in Port Richey, 33 violations
- 4 lbs. of grapes and 3 lbs. of strawberries had mold-like growth on them. A stop sale was issued.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: rice 46°F, pasta 45°F, beef 44°F, cheesecake 45°F and feta 45°F.
- The walls throughout the kitchen were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
Feather Sound Country Club at 2201 Feather Sound Dr. in St. Petersburg, 25 violations
- Raw fish was stored over ready-to-eat cut lemons in the reach in cooler.
- The operator was unable to provide documentation that aqua-cultured fish had been raised in a controlled environment and fed formulated feed.
- A container of half and half had mold-like growth on it. A stop sale was issued.
China Moon at 18933 SR 54 in Lutz, 26 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41-degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shrimp 47°F.
- There were approximately 20 ants on a dry storage shelf, approximately 5 live ants and 5 dead ants were in a sugar bin, there were approximately 10 live ants in the inside of the lid of the sugar bin. 5 spiders were found in the bathroom and 4 spiders were on the dry storage shelf.
- A stop sale was issued due to the adulteration of a food product. 10 gallons of sugar was contaminated by live and dead ants.
China House at 2898 ALT 19 in Palm Harbor, 24 violations
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and was not properly date marked. This included: Noodles, chicken and beef.
- The floor area by the back door was covered with standing water.
- There was a buildup of grease, dust and debris on the hood filters.