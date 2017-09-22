Ramos hits slam to help Rays beat Jimenez and Orioles 8-3

BALTIMORE (AP) – Wilson Ramos hit his third career grand slam, Evan Longoria also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays throttled Ubaldo Jimenez in an 8-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Alex Cobb earned his career-high 12th win for the Rays, who interrupted a 4-9 slide and kept alive their slim playoff hopes.

Ramos connected in the second inning and Longoria homered in the third for a 5-2 lead. Both drives came off Jimenez, who likely pitched his final home game with the Orioles following a rocky four-year stint.

Jimenez (6-11) gave up six runs and eight hits in three innings. He was booed lustily by the home fans after each Tampa Bay home run. Since signing his $50 million contract in 2014, Jimenez has at times been effective. Mostly though, he’s been a disappointment.

Jimenez has a 6.81 ERA this season after bouncing between the rotation and the bullpen. He’s 2-4 with a 7.86 ERA at Camden Yards, and the fans have been anything but forgiving.

