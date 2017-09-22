Raccoon jumps on moving Colorado police van, takes a ride

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over.
The Denver Post reports that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says the raccoon hopped off the van after Frabbiele pulled over and stopped it.
