Portion of I-75 northbound closed in Sarasota County after crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash in Sarasota County.

The crash occurred on I-75 northbound at mile marker 181.

I-75 is closed northbound.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off I-75 at the 179 mile marker, Toledo Blade exit.

The crash is expected to take several hours to clear.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-