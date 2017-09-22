Portion of I-75 northbound closed in Sarasota County after crash

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash in Sarasota County.
The crash occurred on I-75 northbound at mile marker 181.
I-75 is closed northbound.
All northbound traffic is being diverted off I-75 at the 179 mile marker, Toledo Blade exit.
The crash is expected to take several hours to clear.
Motorists should seek alternate routes.
