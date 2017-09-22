Police search for missing Clearwater teen

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been missing for two weeks.
According to police, Christopher Morse, 17, was last seen on September 7 and hasn’t had contact with his family since his disappearance.
Christopher is described as white male with brown eyes and blonde hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs 250 pounds.
Christopher’s ears are pierced and he has a teal and black heart tattoo on his upper right arm and the word “strength” with a heartbeat line over his heart.
He goes by several different nicknames: Kristopher, Talia, Raven and Athena.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 727-562-4242.
